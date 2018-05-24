UEFA Confirm Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium Will Host 2020 Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 24, 2018

UEFA have announced that Turkey's Ataturk Olympic Stadium will play host to the Champions League final in 2020.

The governing body's executive committee decided to choose the 76,000-seater venue over the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, and their next task will be to choose where the 2024 European Championships will be held out of Turkey or Germany.

It will be the second time the stadium will host the Champions League final, after first being selected in 2005 for Liverpool vs AC Milan - one of the most famous European matches of all time.

Liverpool were 3-0 down at half time that year, but managed to peg the Italians back to 3-3 before winning on penalties.

The Reds are in action against Real Madrid in the final on Saturday, with many taking the news as a good omen for their chances in Kiev.

The stadium, which is used by the Turkish national team, is certainly fit for the grand occasion - on top of the 77,000 capacity, there are 34 executive suites and the pitch is completely visible from all angles now, which was actually not the case before its renovation in 2005. Around 3000 seats were removed where it was not possible to see.

