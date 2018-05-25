Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to add another Champions League title to his name when Real Madrid faces off against Liverpool this weekend.

Ronaldo has helped lead Real Madrid to three of the last four titles — in 2017, 2016 and 2014.

The Portuguese star can add the team's third consecutive trophy and his fourth title with a win.

Ronaldo has won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

Real Madrid will take on Liverpool on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine for this year's title.