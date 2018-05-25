Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Eyeing Shock Reunion With West Ham Forward Marko Arnautovic

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Jose Mourinho could to bring West Ham forward Marko Arnautović to Old Trafford in the summer, as he seeks to bolster his attacking options for next season. 

Mourinho asserted after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA cup final on Saturday that he did not have enough strikers who could play as a target man following Romelu Lukaku's injury. 

Arnautović - who worked under Mourinho at Inter - is 'one of several options' to add both a physical and technical presence to United's attack next season, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Castles claims the Portuguese manager was impressed with Arnautović's contributions at West Ham last season. The former Stoke City winger scored 11 goals and registered six assists after David Moyes gave him a more central role. 


In addition to lacking backup for Lukaku, Mourinho is apparently conscious that Marouane Fellaini's imminent departure will leave the Manchester club short of aerial threats, and Arnautović is among the names linked with filling the Belgian's soon-to-be vacated role. 


Mourinho's interest in the Austria star may be increased due to United's reservations over another tall, attacking threat in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Reports claim that the Red Devils have cooled their long-standing interest in the Serbian playmaker over his extortionate price tag.


In addition, the United boss knows Arnautović well and knows what he can offer the club from his time working with the attacker at Inter. Mourinho has claimed in the past to have had a special bond with the Premier League forward.

