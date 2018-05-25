Painting the Town Red: Sadio Mane Sends 300 Liverpool Shirts to Home Village Ahead of UCL Final

By 90Min
May 25, 2018

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed that he bought up 300 Liverpool shirts to be sent to his home village in Senegal ahead of the Champions League final. 

The community of Bambali, where the 26-year-old's family reside, will be full of Reds fans come Saturday evening, when they take on Real Madrid in the much-anticipated showdown in Kiev.

Mane has played an integral role in Liverpool's rise to the top of Europe this season. Alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the trio construct a devastating attacking line that haunts defences with frustratingly high presses and unprecedented pace, and it's worked an absolute charm on the continent this term.

With the Champions League final coming on Saturday, Liverpool face Real Madrid - who are after their third successive Champions League triumph. While the game will undoubtedly be a tough one, the whole of Bambali will be cheering the squad on.

“I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village, so the fans can wear to watch the final,” Mane told the Telegraph

“My family still live in the village and they are all going to be watching. Nobody in the village will work this day.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the attacker, it won't be just his village covered in red on the weekend. Mane claims that Liverpool's attacking style also makes them the choice of most others - apart from the obvious few.

“I cannot say most of the world (is supporting Liverpool) because Real Madrid fans will say otherwise.

“Maybe everyone who is not a Real Madrid, Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City fan. I think everyone else would like to see Liverpool win. It would be good for football.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)