Painting the Town Red: Sadio Mane Sends 300 Liverpool Shirts to Home Village Ahead of UCL Final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed that he bought up 300 Liverpool shirts to be sent to his home village in Senegal ahead of the Champions League final.

The community of Bambali, where the 26-year-old's family reside, will be full of Reds fans come Saturday evening, when they take on Real Madrid in the much-anticipated showdown in Kiev.

Mane has played an integral role in Liverpool's rise to the top of Europe this season. Alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the trio construct a devastating attacking line that haunts defences with frustratingly high presses and unprecedented pace, and it's worked an absolute charm on the continent this term.

We’ve conquered all of Europe. The glory of our five European Cup wins in one unique fast-paced journey across the continent...#AllezAllezAllez pic.twitter.com/z47wCsS8ZF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 24, 2018

With the Champions League final coming on Saturday, Liverpool face Real Madrid - who are after their third successive Champions League triumph. While the game will undoubtedly be a tough one, the whole of Bambali will be cheering the squad on.

“I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village, so the fans can wear to watch the final,” Mane told the Telegraph.

“My family still live in the village and they are all going to be watching. Nobody in the village will work this day.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the attacker, it won't be just his village covered in red on the weekend. Mane claims that Liverpool's attacking style also makes them the choice of most others - apart from the obvious few.

“I cannot say most of the world (is supporting Liverpool) because Real Madrid fans will say otherwise.

“Maybe everyone who is not a Real Madrid, Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City fan. I think everyone else would like to see Liverpool win. It would be good for football.”