Barcelona Make €30m Offer for Brazilian Starlet But Past 'Debts' Causing Complications

May 26, 2018

Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura travelled to Brazil this week to negotiate the signing of Santos starlet Rodrygo Goes. 


The 17-year-old forward has been heavily linked with Barcelona and despite resistance from the Brazilian club, Segura's meeting with Santos president Jose Carlos Peres has seen the negotiation process accelerated. 

According to UOL Esporte, via Sport, Barcelona have made an offer of €30m for Rodrygo - but the report claims the Brazilian side remain reluctant to sanction a deal unless past debts are resolved. 

Santos are opposed to relinquishing their highly rated star due to ongoing issues pertaining to Neymar's signing in 2013, with the club claiming that they are still owed €14.5m for the now Paris Saint-Germain star's transfer and a further €4.5m for a friendly match which never took place. 

Thus, until the unfinished business is resolved it appears as though no deal will be sanctioned by Santos, where the deal the Blaugrana have tabled is understood to see Rodrygo remain in Brazil for the next few seasons to further develop.

The 17-year-old has featured 12 times for Santos so far this season, scoring three goals in just his second campaign in the first team. 

The tussle to secure Rodrygo is not Barcelona's only transfer battle this summer, however, as the club continue to their attempts to lure defender Clement Lenglet away from Sevilla.


However, their rivals maintain the hope of convincing the Frenchman to stave off interest from the league champions as they have offered the 22-year-old a new contract at the club. 


Barcelona are eager to bolster their defensive ranks in the transfer window as Gerard Pique is the only centre back who is guaranteed to be at the club next season. 

