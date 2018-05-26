Brighton Submit Bid for Championship Star As Seagulls Look to Continue Early Summer Spending

Brighton have reportedly made a bid for Reading centre-half Liam Moore. The 25-year-old featured in every minute of the Royals' Championship campaign this season, and a return to the Premier League may well be on the cards for the former Leicester defender.

It was only this time last year when Moore was inches away from reaching the top flight with his current side, when Reading lost the Championship play-off final to Huddersfield on penalties. This time around, things have been a lot more difficult.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In a campaign that saw the club replace Jaap Stam with former Swansea boss Paul Clement, Reading struggled throughout the campaign, narrowly avoiding relegation on the last day of the season.

And now, according to Sky Sports, Brighton are willing to hand Liam Moore another crack at the top flight, having submitted a bid for the centre-back's services.

The Seagulls are looking to build on their 15th placed Premier League finish this season by strengthening their side, and look keen to get business done as early as possible.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Friday afternoon saw the Seasiders complete the signing of Deportivo striker Florin Andone for an undisclosed fee. The forward will officially become a Brighton player on June 8, and has penned a five year contract with the club, keeping him tied down at the Amex Stadium until he's 30.

Andone is joined by Nigerian defender Leon Balogun, who has joined the club on a two year deal. Soon enough, he could be partnered at the back by another new teammate in Moore.