Brighton Submit Bid for Championship Star As Seagulls Look to Continue Early Summer Spending

By 90Min
May 26, 2018

Brighton have reportedly made a bid for Reading centre-half Liam Moore. The 25-year-old featured in every minute of the Royals' Championship campaign this season, and a return to the Premier League may well be on the cards for the former Leicester defender.

It was only this time last year when Moore was inches away from reaching the top flight with his current side, when Reading lost the Championship play-off final to Huddersfield on penalties. This time around, things have been a lot more difficult.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In a campaign that saw the club replace Jaap Stam with former Swansea boss Paul Clement, Reading struggled throughout the campaign, narrowly avoiding relegation on the last day of the season.

And now, according to Sky Sports, Brighton are willing to hand Liam Moore another crack at the top flight, having submitted a bid for the centre-back's services.

The Seagulls are looking to build on their 15th placed Premier League finish this season by strengthening their side, and look keen to get business done as early as possible.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Friday afternoon saw the Seasiders complete the signing of Deportivo striker Florin Andone for an undisclosed fee. The forward will officially become a Brighton player on June 8, and has penned a five year contract with the club, keeping him tied down at the Amex Stadium until he's 30.

Andone is joined by Nigerian defender Leon Balogun, who has joined the club on a two year deal. Soon enough, he could be partnered at the back by another new teammate in Moore.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)