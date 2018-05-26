Watch: Gareth Bale Scores Insane Bicycle-Kick Goal in Champions League Final

Getty Images

Gareth Bale's goal gave Real Madrid a 2–1 lead. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale scored one of the best goals in Champions League final history on Saturday for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

The goal came in the 63rd minute on a cross from Marcelo. Bale took a step back and delivered the amazing score with a crazy bicycle kick, spinning it off the outside of his left foot to direct it by helpless Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius and give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reacted in a similar manner to when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sensational bicycle kick goal against Juventus earlier in the competition. Even Ronaldo himself laughed as he watched in disbelief of Bale's heroics. 

Bale scored an insurance goal in the 84th minute, with help from Karius. Bale launched a speculative left-footed blast from over 30 yards out on frame, and Karius parried it into his own goal to make it 3-1 Real Madrid.

More Soccer

