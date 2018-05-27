Barcelona Icon Andrés Iniesta Reveals Why He Didn't Like the Club as a Boy

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta has claimed that his relationship with the Catalan club didn't get off to the best of starts after he threw a tantrum following his boyhood side Albacete falling to a 7-0 defeat at the Camp Nou.

Speaking on Spanish TV, via Sport, the new Vissel Kobe signing came clean on his rocky start with Barça, stating: ""My first team was Albacete because I was playing there. Albacete went to Camp Nou and conceded seven. My team! I threw such a tantrum that I said that Barça cannot do that to my team. It was a difficult period."

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

Thankfully for fans of Barcelona, the midfield maestro was able to get over his dislike of the Catalan giants, and went on to join the club's youth academy in 1996. During his 16-year spell at the Camp Nou, Iniesta collected a mighty haul of silverware, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.


On the international front, the tireless playmaker has amassed 125 international caps for Spain to date, winning two European Championships and one World Cup. Iniesta will be travelling to Russia with the national team for the World Cup next month, where he will look to end his international career on a high on the grand stage.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

In other news, a reports has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain ace Angel Di Maria, Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen are all said to be tempted by potential moves to Barça this summer.

Ernestro Valverde is set to invest heavily in the transfer market this summer, as he looks to prepare for the 2018/19 campaign.

