Mohamed Salah Provides Fresh Injury Update Following Champions League Final Withdrawal

By 90Min
May 27, 2018

Mohamed Salah has insisted he is "confident" he will be able to feature at the World Cup this summer despite several reports claiming the Egypt international will be sidelined for a significant period. 

The 25-year-old was forced off through injury on the half-hour mark of Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday evening in Kiev after tangling with Sergio Ramos and landing heavily on the turf. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite attempting to play through the pain for a short period, the Premier League Golden Boot winner could not continue, leading to severe doubts over his availability for his nation's trip to Russia this summer. 

Conflicting reports have since surfaced, with the Egyptian FA sharing their "optimism" of their star's inclusion, while Saudi Arabian sports administrator Turki Al-Sheikh claimed a two-month spell on the sidelines was in store for the Anfield favourite. 

However, addressing the issue for the first time since being withdrawn by Jurgen Klopp, the potent attacker insisted, via his official Twitter page, that he is "confident" he will recover in time for the World Cup. 

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter," he wrote. "Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

The news will not only be welcoming to Egyptians but also the Liverpool fans, who, if some reports were to be believed, could have expected a full pre-season without their main talisman. 

In what has been a sensational campaign for Salah, it would be fitting to see him round it off in style at the World Cup, after his opportunity to do so in the Champions League was taken away.

More Soccer

