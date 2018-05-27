Sergio Ramos Issues Response After Cristiano Ronaldo's Cryptic Comments About His Future

Sergio Ramos has reacted to his Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about his future at the club, asking the Ballon d'Or holder to clarify his comments as soon as possible.

After his side clinched a third consecutive Champions League triumph with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool, Ramos was interviewed by the press, and was informed of Cristiano Ronaldo's speculation-provoking comments about his future.

According to Marca, Ramos at first dismissed his teammate's apparent use of the past tense but appealed to the Portuguese star to explain the meaning behind his comments.

Ramos said: "I suppose he will have been speaking about a summary of the season,

"If there is something there, he must clarify it today. He is a key piece for us. He could not be in a better place."





Ronaldo's post-match interview took place before Ramos', and seemed to many to indicate that his time at Real Madrid may well be up.

Ronaldo said: "It was very nice to be at Real Madrid. In the coming days I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side."

Cristiano Ronaldo is not unhappy at Real Madrid. He’s unhappy with what he’s getting paid at Real Madrid - £350,000 a week. Neymar £600,000. Messi £750,000. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 27, 2018

Many have taken Ronaldo's words as posturing to earn himself a new contract at Real Madrid, with the former Manchester United star possibly unhappy at not being the world's best paid footballer.





Ronaldo and Real Madrid clinched their 13th Champions League trophy with the victory over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday. Karim Benzema capitalised on a loose pass from goalkeeper Loris Karius to give Madrid the lead, before Sadio Mané equalised minutes later.

Substitute Gareth Bale then scored a breathtaking overhead kick to give Los Merengues the advantage once more. Karius then suffered further humiliation as he dropped Gareth Bale's optimistic long range effort into the net, gifting Real Madrid the victory.