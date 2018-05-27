Timothy Fosu-Mensah Discusses Manchester United Future After Breakout Season at Crystal Palace

Manchester United starlet Timothy Fosu-Mensah is desperate to succeed at Old Trafford, but has admitted that he is unsure what the future holds for him.

The young defender is highly regarded by many United fans and only enhanced his reputation in 2017/18 with a loan spell at Crystal Palace in which he played 24 times in all competitions as the Eagles avoided relegation.

However, with that loan move now at an end, the United academy graduate has admitted he is unsure on what comes next in terms of his development and getting game time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Fosu-Mensah was asked about his future, and responded by saying: “I’m not sure what’s coming up for me next season, but I want to compete at Manchester United and try to play.

"I just need to keep focusing on myself, try and become a better player and keep playing games."

The 20-year-old Netherlands international also reflected on his time in the south of London with Crystal Palace.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He said: "I think it was a good season and I enjoyed it a lot. As a young player you have to learn and you’re going to make mistakes, but Palace gave me an opportunity.

"It’s been great to play for a beautiful club like Palace in the Premier League – it was just amazing.

“I’ll always be thankful for the opportunities they gave me. The manager was great, as was Steven Reid and they helped me out.

Fosu-Mensah, Alex Tuanzebe and Andreas Pereira would all be welcome additions into matchday squad too. Fosu-Mensah probably the most capable of playing out of the three. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) May 21, 2018

"I played plenty of games for the club, and by playing games you’re going to mature. It has definitely helped me learn the tactical aspect of the game, and because of them I was able to represent Holland in August.”

Returning to Manchester United, Fosu-Mensah will be competing against the likes of Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian for game time, and will be hoping that he has done enough to impress José Mourinho and earn a spot in the United first team squad.