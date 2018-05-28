Franck Ribery Slams Didier Deschamps' WC Squad Selection Following Karim Benzema's UCL Final Strike

Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribery has criticised France's national team selection following Karim Benzema's goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old striker, who has not featured for Les Bleus since November 2015, capitalised on a Loris Karius goalkeeping howler to put Los Blancos into an early second half lead - the second successive European game where the frontman was on hand to turn home a fortunate mistake.

The victory put the Los Blancos frontman level with team-mate Raphael Varane as the most successful Frenchman in the competition's history, with this weekend's win the fourth of his career.

And Ribery, who retired from international duty in 2014, slammed France boss Didier Deschamps for overlooking his 'brother', Benzema once again ahead of this summer's World Cup.

"We put you a red card that lasts for almost 3 years but during that time it is full box in the Champions League bsahtek (congratulations) brother KB9", the Bayern Munich midfielder wrote on Twitter.

On t’a mis un carton rouge qui dure depuis presque 3 ans mais pendant ce temps-là ça fait carton plein en Ligue des Champions bsahtek fréro KB9 🏆🏆🏆🏆 @Benzema 🤲♥️💪 — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) May 26, 2018

The Real Madrid striker's international career halted after he became caught up in a 'sex tape' scandal in 2015, in which he was accused of involvement in an attempt to blackmail Les Bleus team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

However, although admitting while Deschamps is still in charge an appearance is unlikely, Benzema still has hope of representing his country again one day.

"Of course I believe it (playing for France again), I still believe in it," he told Canal+ ahead of the World Cup squad announcement, as quoted by FirstPost. But it's been over two and a half years; you can't be stupid. As long as Didier Deschamps is coach I will have no chance of returning to the French team."