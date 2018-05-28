Lorenzo Insigne Reveals He Has 'Always Been Eager' to Play Under New Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli's star playmaker Lorenzo Insigne revealed that he has 'always been eager' to work with Carlo Ancelotti, after the former Milan, Juventus, PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager replaced Maurizio Sarri at the San Paolo last week.

Insigne has revealed he has already spoken to his new manager on the phone after his official appointment, and has revealed his excitement to play under the legendary Italian manager who will be looking to take Napoli one step further in Serie A after the Naples outfit finished second last season.

“I heard the news through the TV and the newspapers. I’m happy with the arrival of Ancelotti who is a great coach who has won a lot. Seeing him at Napoli is incredible, but at the same time we have to give credit to Sarri for the three years he did," Insigne told Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Insigne went on to praise the efforts of former coach Maurizio Sarri, who left Napoli after three successful seasons having been Juventus' main challengers, despite not winning a single Serie A title.

"He did extraordinary things and Napoli grew a lot with him, if any of we players have offers from other clubs then the credit is his. Now another cycle opens with a new coach, to whom I wish good luck in also imposing himself on Napoli," Insigne continued.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

At some point it seemed that Ancelotti would manage Insigne and his fellow Italian internationals as the new Italy head coach, but it has since been confirmed that Roberto Mancini will fill that void.

“We expected Sarri to stay, but the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] made his choice. I’m glad Ancelotti has come in, because I’ve always been eager to work with him. He’s already worked at big clubs with great champions, so I can only learn from him," Insigne added.

“He [Ancelotti] will teach us a lot and will help us, but it is up to we players on the pitch, with our qualities, to get the results. Ancelotti will give us more incentive to do that, because he’s a winner and he’s proved it throughout his career,” Insigne continued.