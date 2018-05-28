Manuel Pellegrini Set to Sell 24-Year-Old First Team Player In West Ham Clear Out

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Manuel Pellegrini has begun a wholesale clear out of players and staff following his arrival at West Ham, including a number of first team squad members.

One of the names being touted as being free to leave in the summer is 24-year-old Sam Byram, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Byram joined the east London club in January 2016 from Leeds United for a fee of around £3.7million and a lot was expected of the versatile wide man.


The Hammers had to beat several clubs to the signature of the promising youngster.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, through injuries and form, the Thurrock-born right-sided player has failed to make a breakthrough in claret and blue, despite being a regular at Elland Road.


Byram managed just 246 minutes of Premier League football across five appearances this season, and must have hoped a new manager at the club would give him a fresh chance.

However, under league-winning manager Pellegrini, the Englishman appears to have been deemed surplus to requirements and looks set to move on from his spell at the London Stadium.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Pellegrini - who arrived from Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune to take over the role left vacant by David Moyes' departure - has been tasked with a large-scale overhaul of players to offset the seven summer signings he is targeting.


The Chilean has also arranged the arrival of a five-strong backroom staff, revamping the Hammers' current backroom setup.


Both Patrice Evra and James Collins, an 11-year servant of the club, have been told their contracts will not be renewed after they run out this summer.


Loan goalkeeper Joe Hart has also been informed the club will not be looking to make the temporary move permanent.

Pellegrini has been linked with moves for players he knows and trusts from his title-winning time at Manchester City - including out-of-contract Yaya Toure and Chelsea backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)