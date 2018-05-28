Manuel Pellegrini Set to Sell 24-Year-Old First Team Player In West Ham Clear Out

Manuel Pellegrini has begun a wholesale clear out of players and staff following his arrival at West Ham, including a number of first team squad members.

One of the names being touted as being free to leave in the summer is 24-year-old Sam Byram, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Byram joined the east London club in January 2016 from Leeds United for a fee of around £3.7million and a lot was expected of the versatile wide man.





The Hammers had to beat several clubs to the signature of the promising youngster.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, through injuries and form, the Thurrock-born right-sided player has failed to make a breakthrough in claret and blue, despite being a regular at Elland Road.





Byram managed just 246 minutes of Premier League football across five appearances this season, and must have hoped a new manager at the club would give him a fresh chance.

However, under league-winning manager Pellegrini, the Englishman appears to have been deemed surplus to requirements and looks set to move on from his spell at the London Stadium.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Pellegrini - who arrived from Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune to take over the role left vacant by David Moyes' departure - has been tasked with a large-scale overhaul of players to offset the seven summer signings he is targeting.





The Chilean has also arranged the arrival of a five-strong backroom staff, revamping the Hammers' current backroom setup.





Both Patrice Evra and James Collins, an 11-year servant of the club, have been told their contracts will not be renewed after they run out this summer.





Loan goalkeeper Joe Hart has also been informed the club will not be looking to make the temporary move permanent.

Pellegrini has been linked with moves for players he knows and trusts from his title-winning time at Manchester City - including out-of-contract Yaya Toure and Chelsea backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero.