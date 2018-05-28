Slavisa Jokanovic Claims Fulham Must Spend Heavily to Ensure Premier League Survival After Promotion

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted the Cottagers must spend big in order to ensure Premier League survival next season after achieving promotion to the top flight on Saturday.

Jokanovic's side won promotion at the second time of asking - having suffered play-off heartbreak the year before against Reading - beating Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to a goal from captain Tom Cairney.

Serbian Jokanovic has been linked with the Chelsea job should the Blues decide to ditch current manager Antonio Conte, whose future is uncertain with reports claiming Maurizio Sarri could be set to take over at Stamford Bridge.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Fulham are reported to have bagged £160m from promotion, and after the game, Jokanovic revealed via ESPN: "I personally must be satisfied. This is our project, this Fulham is my club, my staff. We needed two and a half years.

"We must adapt ourselves; we know what is ahead of us. The Premier League is the most competitive league and we must be clever.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"That (January) transfer window was successful and gave an important push for the team. We must show ambition to be a Premier League team, show ambition with (transfer) money too.

"We believe we can play this way, but we must know what characters and what players we need. We must try and dominate against teams we believe we can dominate."