Slavisa Jokanovic Claims Fulham Must Spend Heavily to Ensure Premier League Survival After Promotion

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted the Cottagers must spend big in order to ensure Premier League survival next season after achieving promotion to the top flight on Saturday.

Jokanovic's side won promotion at the second time of asking - having suffered play-off heartbreak the year before against Reading - beating Aston Villa 1-0 thanks to a goal from captain Tom Cairney.

Serbian Jokanovic has been linked with the Chelsea job should the Blues decide to ditch current manager Antonio Conte, whose future is uncertain with reports claiming Maurizio Sarri could be set to take over at Stamford Bridge.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Fulham are reported to have bagged £160m from promotion, and after the game, Jokanovic revealed via ESPN: "I personally must be satisfied. This is our project, this Fulham is my club, my staff. We needed two and a half years.

"We must adapt ourselves; we know what is ahead of us. The Premier League is the most competitive league and we must be clever.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"That (January) transfer window was successful and gave an important push for the team. We must show ambition to be a Premier League team, show ambition with (transfer) money too.

"We believe we can play this way, but we must know what characters and what players we need. We must try and dominate against teams we believe we can dominate."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)