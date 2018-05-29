Agent Claims Marcelo Brozovic Feels 'at Home' at Inter After Strong End to 2017/18 Season

Following an immensely successful season, with Inter regaining their Champions League status after a dramatic fourth place finish in Serie A, Marcelo Brozovic is basking in his new-found idol status according to the Croatian's agent.

The 25-year-old midfielder's career with Inter appeared to be all but over in 2016 when he was consistently omitted from the first team squad and linked with moves away from San Siro as early as January 2017.

However, the Croatian midfielder has since turned it around in Milan and now is enjoying a refreshing spell of adoration from the Inter fans.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

“When he got married and had a baby, he became responsible,” Brozovic's agent Miroslav Bicacic explained, as quoted by FCInterNews.it.

“He recognised the importance of being a father. His wife and daughter gave him real strength. Inter fans had whistled him in the past. Now he’s an idol for them. He’s always played for the Nerazzurri with his heart.

“However, only this season have all the pieces of the puzzle been united and the fans have recognised that. Last January? Luckily the club didn’t find a replacement for him and it was enough for him to play regularly.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“Marcelo likes being an important player for Inter. Now they’ll play in the Champions League. He’s bought an apartment in Milan and he considers the Lombard capital to be his home."





Brozovic's agent went on to address any potential rumours linking the 25-year-old Balkan midfielder with a move away from the Nerazzurri.





He added: “€50m release clause in his contract? It’s true, so he could leave if any club wanted to pay it. Still, it can also be said that a new contract would be an acceptable possibility, although no-one from the club has expressed such an idea until now.”