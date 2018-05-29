Agent Claims Marcelo Brozovic Feels 'at Home' at Inter After Strong End to 2017/18 Season

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Following an immensely successful season, with Inter regaining their Champions League status after a dramatic fourth place finish in Serie A, Marcelo Brozovic is basking in his new-found idol status according to the Croatian's agent.

The 25-year-old midfielder's career with Inter appeared to be all but over in 2016 when he was consistently omitted from the first team squad and linked with moves away from San Siro as early as January 2017.

However, the Croatian midfielder has since turned it around in Milan and now is enjoying a refreshing spell of adoration from the Inter fans.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

“When he got married and had a baby, he became responsible,” Brozovic's agent Miroslav Bicacic explained, as quoted by FCInterNews.it.

“He recognised the importance of being a father. His wife and daughter gave him real strength. Inter fans had whistled him in the past. Now he’s an idol for them. He’s always played for the Nerazzurri with his heart.

“However, only this season have all the pieces of the puzzle been united and the fans have recognised that. Last January? Luckily the club didn’t find a replacement for him and it was enough for him to play regularly.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“Marcelo likes being an important player for Inter. Now they’ll play in the Champions League. He’s bought an apartment in Milan and he considers the Lombard capital to be his home."


Brozovic's agent went on to address any potential rumours linking the 25-year-old Balkan midfielder with a move away from the Nerazzurri.


He added: “€50m release clause in his contract? It’s true, so he could leave if any club wanted to pay it. Still, it can also be said that a new contract would be an acceptable possibility, although no-one from the club has expressed such an idea until now.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)