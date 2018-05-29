Liverpool Desperate to Tie Down Wantaway Midfielder Nabil Fekir Before the World Cup Starts

Liverpool are reportedly desperate to tie up a deal for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir as soon as they can this summer. The Reds have already signed Monaco's Fabinho, but are ready to get back down to business out of fears that Fekir's World Cup performance could ramp up his price tag.

Jurgen Klopp seems desperate for his side to be competing with the very best in Europe next season. Having signed Virgil van Dijk in January, Liverpool have added Fabinho to their roster and are waiting for Naby Keita to link up with the squad after securing a deal last summer.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

And now, according to the Mirror, the Reds are desperate to get the ball rolling on Fekir's move to Merseyside.

Liverpool are happy to pay whatever price tag is set for the 24-year-old ahead of the World Cup, and sporting director Michael Edwards has already started preliminary discussions with Lyon in regards to making Fekir an Anfield player.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

In doing this, Edwards believes that details can be thrashed out between the two sides over the duration of the next week, and ideally, a deal would be agreed upon before the World Cup kicks off in June.

Liverpool want this for two reasons. At this point in time, they're the only club linked with the Frenchman, and his price is relatively low compared to what it could be post-World Cup.

Should Fekir have a strong tournament, more clubs could come in for the man set to replace Philippe Coutinho, and Lyon could easily jack up his price tag.