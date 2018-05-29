Man Utd Target Pledges Future to Atletico Madrid Despite Transfer Links After Great Run of Form

Atletico Madrid full back and Manchester United target Sime Vrsaljko has reiterated his happiness at the Wanda Metropolitano after signing a new deal with Los Rojiblancos - effectively putting an end to Jose Mourinho's pursuit of the defender.

As it looks more and more likely that Matteo Darmian will be heading to Juventus this summer in a bid to escape his Old Trafford nightmare, Mourinho has been keeping his eye on Vrsaljko, who had been receiving limited game time in the Spanish capital earlier in the season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Since then, the player's situation has changed, and after signing a new deal with his club, he's all but shunned United's advances by discussing how happy he is in Diego Simeone's squad.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: “I've just extended my contract, won the Europa League, I am in Spain, so I'm happy.





"And in the fall when I had doubts, I made it clear that it was all fantastic in Madrid and Atletico, that the only problem was that I did not play, but today everything is in its place, and that's all.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"If someone would have told me that I would finish in May celebrating the European title, be second in the championship, extend the contract and to overcome all the problems of injuries, I would not have believed it.

"Any negative situation can have a positive conclusion, it is important to simply not get depressed and give up."

It appears United may have to look elsewhere for Darmian's replacement. With Antonio Valencia turning 33 in August, a new right sided full back is imperative over the closed season for Mourinho.