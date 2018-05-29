Man Utd Target Pledges Future to Atletico Madrid Despite Transfer Links After Great Run of Form

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Atletico Madrid full back and Manchester United target Sime Vrsaljko has reiterated his happiness at the Wanda Metropolitano after signing a new deal with Los Rojiblancos - effectively putting an end to Jose Mourinho's pursuit of the defender.

As it looks more and more likely that Matteo Darmian will be heading to Juventus this summer in a bid to escape his Old Trafford nightmare, Mourinho has been keeping his eye on Vrsaljko, who had been receiving limited game time in the Spanish capital earlier in the season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Since then, the player's situation has changed, and after signing a new deal with his club, he's all but shunned United's advances by discussing how happy he is in Diego Simeone's squad.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: “I've just extended my contract, won the Europa League, I am in Spain, so I'm happy.


"And in the fall when I had doubts, I made it clear that it was all fantastic in Madrid and Atletico, that the only problem was that I did not play, but today everything is in its place, and that's all.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"If someone would have told me that I would finish in May celebrating the European title, be second in the championship, extend the contract and to overcome all the problems of injuries, I would not have believed it.

"Any negative situation can have a positive conclusion, it is important to simply not get depressed and give up."

It appears United may have to look elsewhere for Darmian's replacement. With Antonio Valencia turning 33 in August, a new right sided full back is imperative over the closed season for Mourinho.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)