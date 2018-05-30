Didi Hamann Was Seriously Unimpressed With What Loris Karius Did Following Club's UCL Final Loss

After an exciting European journey, seeing them reach the final for the first time since 2007, Liverpool fell just short of claiming their sixth European Cup, with Real Madrid running out 3-1 winners in Kiev.

The Reds put in an admirable performance against the defending champions, but in the end, it was two goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius that separated the two sides, with the 24-year-old German gifting Los Blacos two bizarre goals that saw them claim their 13th European Cup.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Naturally Karius was distraught after the final whistle went, with the former Mainz shot stopper breaking down in tears before picking himself up and offering his sincerest apologies to the Liverpool fans who had travelled to Kiev to watch the match.

Many commended the sincerity of the young German's actions however, one onlooker who was far from impressed was Karius' compatriot and former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, as reported by the SportBILD.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“My sympathy with Karius is limited,” said Hamann, who lifted the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

“We don't have to discuss that he decided the final with his two mistakes.

“Something like that can also happen to a professional footballer. But what I didn't like was his behaviour afterwards.

“To publicly show his suffering after the final whistle was just as unnecessary as his tearful asking for forgiveness from the Reds fans.”

The former Liverpool midfielder, who made 191 appearances for the Reds between 1999 and 2006, suggested that following his performance, Karius needed to subdue his ego.

“Liverpool fans forgive their stars just as well as any other, the anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is part of life out at the club.

“With one exception: when your ego doesn't match your performance.

“Karius drives through Liverpool with the personalised number plates 'LK1' and makes waves in the city whenever he steps out.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“Having airs like that is something Cristiano Ronaldo, alias CR7, can pull off in Madrid, because he has won the Champions League five times.

“Someone like Karius has not achieved anything yet in his career and should be happy to have been given the chance by [Jurgen] Klopp at a world-class club.”

Naturally Liverpool fans weren't pleased with Hamann's comments, with fans of the Reds feeling as though the former German international had singled Karius, with the goalkeeper being an easy target following his blunders in Kiev.