Egypt FA: Mohamed Salah to Miss 3 Weeks at Most, Will Return for World Cup

Mohamed Salah will miss three weeks at most, according to the Egyptian FA.

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

The Egyptian FA has revealed that Mohamed Salah's shoulder injury he sustained as the result of a challenge from Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final on Saturday will not see him miss the World Cup.

Initial fears were that Salah would miss the entirety of the World Cup in Russia, with the 25-year-old Liverpool forward believed to have been sidelined for up to three months.

However, the Egyptian Football Association has revealed that, assuming the recovery process goes to plan, the Premier League golden boot winner will be available for the Pharaoh's second game of the tournament at the latest, set to be played against hosts Russia on July 19.

The news will come as a major relief to both Egypt and Liverpool fans who had feared the injury setback to their star player would see him miss significantly more games.

Soccer
After Remarkable Rise, Mohamed Salah Shoulders Egypt's World Cup Hopes

Throughout the 2017/18 season Mohamed Salah had been in world class form, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season (32), as well as helping to guide his club to the Champions League final and converting the penalty that sent Egypt to their first World Cup since 1990.

Soccer

