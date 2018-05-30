Everton-Bound Marco Silva Reportedly Wants Sporting CP Star to Be Toffee's First Summer Signing

May 30, 2018

Ahead of his highly anticipated appointment as Everton's new manager, Marco Silva is reportedly interested in bringing £40m rated William Carvalho from Sporting CP to Everton as the club's first summer signing.

With the Portugal star reportedly being keen on a move away from the Leoes, the side with whom he has spent the entirety of his career, and Silva being a keen admirer of the 26-year-old midfielder, it seems as though the Sporting CP man could be set for a move to Goodison Park in the coming days.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

According to Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Silva would be keen to reunite with Carvalho following his short stint in the Estadio Jose Alvalade throughout the 2014/15 season, with the former Watford man ready to make the defensive midfielder his first acquisition as Everton boss.

Should Silva's appointment at Goodison Park go ahead as planned, it is believed that Everton could move for Carvalho as early as this week, with it being understood that the Toffees would be willing to pay Sporting CP around £25m to land their man.


However, it is possible that the Premier League outfit could face competition for Carvalho's services from another former Sporting CP manager, as AS Monaco's Leonardo Jardim looks to replace Liverpool-bound Brazilian Fabinho.

