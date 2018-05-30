Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Attempt to Lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the Parc Des Princes

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

After lifting his record fifth Champions League trophy following a 3-1 triumph over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are to set to attempt to lure Cristiano Ronaldo from the Santago Bernabeu this summer.

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, PSG want to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the French capital in order to complete their dream attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo himself.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

And following Madrid's victory in Kiev, Ronaldo potentially opened the door for a dramatic exit from the reigning European Champions this summer, speaking following his side's 13th European Cup triumph saying: "Now to enjoy, and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that they are on my side, it was very nice to be in Madrid.

"In the next few days I will give an answer, now we have to enjoy the moment, the future of any player is not important, we have made history".

However, should the Parisiens make a move of the Portuguese superstar they will face two major obstacles, the first of which being the 33-year-old's release clause, set at a colossal €1bn. Furthermore, assuming Paris find themselves capable of prising Ronaldo from Madrid, they would also face restrictions as a result of FIFA's Financial Fair Play initiative. 

Subequently, despite the Portuguese star's comments, it seems highly unlikely he will be parting company with Los Blancos, especially following their unprecedented success on the European stage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)