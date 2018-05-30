Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Attempt to Lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the Parc Des Princes

After lifting his record fifth Champions League trophy following a 3-1 triumph over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are to set to attempt to lure Cristiano Ronaldo from the Santago Bernabeu this summer.

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, PSG want to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the French capital in order to complete their dream attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo himself.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

And following Madrid's victory in Kiev, Ronaldo potentially opened the door for a dramatic exit from the reigning European Champions this summer, speaking following his side's 13th European Cup triumph saying: "Now to enjoy, and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that they are on my side, it was very nice to be in Madrid.

"In the next few days I will give an answer, now we have to enjoy the moment, the future of any player is not important, we have made history".

However, should the Parisiens make a move of the Portuguese superstar they will face two major obstacles, the first of which being the 33-year-old's release clause, set at a colossal €1bn. Furthermore, assuming Paris find themselves capable of prising Ronaldo from Madrid, they would also face restrictions as a result of FIFA's Financial Fair Play initiative.

Subequently, despite the Portuguese star's comments, it seems highly unlikely he will be parting company with Los Blancos, especially following their unprecedented success on the European stage.