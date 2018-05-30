Report Claims Liverpool Could Turn to €60m Barcelona Star in Search for New Keeper

After their Champions League campaign ended in a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, Liverpool have been left looking for a new goalkeeper, with current number one Loris Karius seemingly out of favour following two calamitous mistakes.

As such, Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of top class goalkeepers to bolster their defence, including the likes of Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, Lazio's Thomas Strakosha and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

Now, according to reports from Spain, the Reds are also pursuing another target in their endeavour to add a top class goalkeeper to their ranks - Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen.

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo, a British agent notified the Blaugrana that an approach from Liverpool for their second choice goalkeeper is a serious possibility, and with the Dutchman eager to get more game time, a move to the red side of Merseyside could be a serious possibility.

Should Liverpool enter into negotiations for Cillessen, Barcelona would be unwilling to sell the Dutch international however, his release clause is set at €60m. As such an offer that activates his release clause would be the only viable option, should the Reds look to pursue the 29-year-old shot stopper.





Cillessen could be one of the cheaper options of the Reds selection of goalkeeping targets, with Oblak's current buyout clause standing at €100m, and potentially set to be doubled within the coming weeks. Meanwhile Alisson's valuation set at €90m by the Giallarossi.