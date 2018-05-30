Roma Announce FC Porto Defender Ivan Marcano Has Landed in Rome Ahead of Proposed Move

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

FC Porto defender Ivan Marcano has landed in Rome ahead of his proposed move to Serie A giants AS Roma. 

Marcano, who is out of contract with Porto at the end of the month, will complete a free transfer to join I Giallarossi in the coming days, with the veteran Spanish defender being viewed as an experienced mind that can either play at the heart of the defence or at left back.

The 30-year-old defender landed in Rome on Wednesday night and is set to be officially unveiled as a Roma player before the end of the week, despite already posing with Roma scarves at Fiumicino airport.


Assuming everything goes to plan, Marcano will become I Giallarossi's second signing of the window, with Ante Coric having joined from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on Monday.

