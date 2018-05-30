Young Santos Striker Rodrygo Reveals He Is 'Proud' to Be Linked With a Move to Barcelona

May 30, 2018

Santos' young Brazilian striker, Rodrygo Silva de Goes, has admitted he is flattered by Barcelona's interest in him. The 17-year-old striker has been on of the Brasileirão's brightest young stars, and the Blaugrana are reportedly keen on tying down the young Brazilian.


However, Rodrygo has revealed he is fully focused on his season with Santos for the time being, with the Alvinegro Praiano currently sitting close to the foot of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A table.


In an interview with ESPN Brazil, as cited by Spanish news outlet Sport, the young Samba star revealed he has other objectives to fulfil before he can move to the Nou Camp.


"I always respond by saying that I am calm in regards to these matters, to stuff in the press," he said. "I feel proud of the interest that there is, as it's recognition of the work I am doing.

"However, now I am only thinking about staying at Santos. I want to make history with Santos before I leave here."

Throughout the current campaign, Rodrygo has enjoyed some impressive form with the 17-year-old forward notching three goals from 11 appearances, including a goal against Uruguayan side Nacional in the Copa Libertadores.

