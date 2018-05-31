Aaron Ramsey in Line for New 5-Year Deal at Arsenal After Being Identified as Key Man by Unai Emery

Arsenal have offered midfield star Aaron Ramsey a new five-year contract following Unai Emery's appointment - with the player in line for a bumper pay rise after being identified as a key man for the future by his new boss.

As it stands, the Welshman is currently out of contract next summer, though should he not sign what's been put on the table, it's likely he will be sold in order for the club to avoid losing him on a free transfer this time next year.

As one of Arsenal's stand out players last season, fans have been desperate to hear any news regarding the 27-year-old's future. Considering the stress that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil gave the Gunners last year, it's become a high talking point amongst the fan base.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Well now, their minds can be put to ease, somewhat. According to The Times, Ramsey has been offered a deal that sees a significant increase to his current £110,000-per--week contract, that will tie him to the Emirates until he's 32.

Though he's yet to sign anything - considering his options with this deal likely to be the last big contract of his career - the general belief is that Ramsey will remain in north London, having already spoken of his desire to work under Emery next campaign.

However, it won't be as simple as it all might seem - thanks to Ozil.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Having signed a £350,000-a-week contract back in February, the German's new deal divided the Arsenal dressing room, with ructions between players arriving as a result of the huge amount of money given to the inconsistent playmaker.

As a result, though Ramsey's new contract is said to have been handed with a rather hefty pay rise, it'll likely be a while before anything is signed, as he aims to negotiate himself a better pay day.

Cue a long summer of confusion surrounding an important player at Arsenal - the exact scenario the club wanted to avoid.