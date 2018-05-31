'The Biggest Club': Vinicius Junior Discusses Choosing Real Madrid Despite Interest From Elsewhere

Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior has admitted that he chose to sign for Real Madrid because they are "the biggest club" in his eyes. The 17-year-old can't officially join Los Blancos until mid-July when he turns 18, but he's already looking forward to linking up with his new teammates.

Before agreeing to go to the Bernabeu, Barcelona were also interested in the teenage talent, but Vinicius opted for the Spanish capital, and it seems that Real had two men helping them out.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The player told ESPN how two of his future teammates made the decision easier for him.

"I chose Real Madrid because it's the biggest club," the youngster began. "I've always chosen to play among the best, and with help from Marcelo and Casemiro, I made that choice."





"They messaged me, called me...always saying that the best have to play with the best.

"I admire Marcelo a lot, and also Casemiro. I've always admired them both, I always followed them and now they helped me to choose Madrid, which so far has been great for me."

Madrid took a massive gamble on the player dubbed 'the next Neymar' by splashing a cool €45m when he was still 16. But now, having made his way into the Flamengo first team, the winger is looking to kick on as soon as possible.



MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

"For me, it would be best to adapt as quickly as possible," he said, when asked about going to Spain. "There, the dynamics of the game are different from Brazil.

"Everything Real Madrid has offered me, I'll choose the best option together with my agent and Flamengo, not only thinking about the present but thinking ahead, on how much I'll evolve and get the experience I need, whether it is here at Flamengo or leaving."