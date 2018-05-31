Report Reveals What Bale Did With Liverpool Players Post UCL Final & It Suggests He's Unsettled

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale opted to spend 20 minutes in the Liverpool dressing room rather than with his Madrid team-mates following his match-winning performance from the bench in last weekend's Champions League final, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite scoring five goals in four matches leading up to the crunch tie in Kiev, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane opted to drop Bale from the starting 11.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Welsh winger responded by turning in a man of the match display when subbed on after the hour mark, scoring a sublime overhead kick within minutes of entering play, and later adding a second thanks to an error by Loris Karius.

Despite joining in with the post-match celebrations, the report serves to fuel the rumours that Bale is growing increasingly frustrated in Madrid, as his side continue to step up the chase for more world-class forwards despite his scintillating form. He intended on going to spend time with Adam Lallana and more of his friends in the Reds' dressing room.

This is the best goal EVER in a final.



Period.



Insane from Gareth Bale.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/RyAIR94p2W — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Bale has been linked heavily with Manchester United and former club Tottenham among others, and was reportedly furious at being dropped for the final.

Despite not starting week-in-week-out for the Champions League winners since his move from Spurs in 2013, often sitting out for Isco or Karim Benzema, he has helped his employers to four Champions League wins in five years, including an unprecedented three successive wins - something that has never been done in the Champions League era.





However, it's looking increasingly likely that his trophy laden spell with the Spanish giants could well be coming to an end if drastic action is not taken to heal his reportedly fractured relationship with Zidane.