Stoke Slap £30m Price Tag on Jack Butland With Club Resigned to Losing the 'Keeper This Summer

Stoke City have placed a £30m price tag on the head of goalkeeper Jack Butland, as the club are resigned to losing the England international after their relegation from the Premier League.

As reported by The Sun, Butland is expected to leave the bet365 Stadium this summer, with his former club Birmingham set to pocket 20 percent of a touted fee that would equal the British record for a goalkeeper set by Everton when they bought Jordan Pickford last summer, such is the sell-on clause in his contract.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

The likes of Liverpool and newly-promoted Wolves have reportedly shown interest the 25-year-old, although with Jurgen Klopp's side also linked with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and AS Roma's Alisson, Butland remains just one name amongst a whole host of targets.

With Butland currently part of Gareth Southgate's England squad that are preparing for the World Cup this summer, former goalkeeper and ex-teammate Shay Given believes it won't be difficult for him to find a club this summer.

Given stated: "I've been very impressed with him from the first day I went into Stoke, training with him every day. There’s definitely going to be clubs looking at him. It depends if he plays in the summer for England – there will be a few Premier League clubs looking at him for sure."

Arriving from the Blues for £5m in January 2013 before loan spells at Barnsley, Leeds and Derby, Butland established himself as Stoke's number one at the beginning of the 2015/16 season and has since gone on to rack up 20 clean sheets in 77 Premier League appearances.