2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Denmark's Chances at the Tournament

Competing once again at the World Cup after their absence from the 2014 tournament in Brazil, Denmark will be looking to give a good account of themselves on the biggest stage this summer.

The squad that has some serious talent within its ranks and a stable manager in Age Hareide, who has been at the helm since 2015. While they aren't one of the favourites for the tournament, they shouldn't be dismissed as pushovers either.

The chances of the Scandinavians making waves deep into the tournament remain slim, but they're certainly a team you'd want to avoid playing too early in the tournament. Is a quarter-final a possibility, or will they fall at the first hurdle?

How They Qualified

Denmark's qualification run, though not unimpressive, wasn't good enough to top Group E, with Poland taking top spot and automatic qualification.

A surprising 1-0 loss at home to Montenegro and failing to beat Romania both home and away meant that Denmark finished five points behind the Poles, despite beating them 4-0 in one of their two meetings.

So it was the playoffs for the Danish and a meeting with a Republic of Ireland side who, after a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen, many fancied to progress to their first World Cup since 2002.

Denmark's star man Christian Eriksen had other ideas though, scoring an emphatic hat trick in Dublin to help his team to a 5-1 mauling, securing their position at the World Cup this summer.

Group Stage

Despite being grouped with France in Group C, the draw was relatively kind to Denmark, with Australia and Peru making up the other two places in the group.

Peru (16/6 in Mordovia) and Australia (21/6 in Samara) will also be Denmark's first two games in the group stage, meaning their final game against France (26/6 Moscow) may have little riding on it should the Danes do what's expected of them and win their first two.

However if they stumble in either of their first two fixtures, they'll be left in the unenviable position of needing a result from their final match against France. Expect them to come out all guns blazing against both Australia and Peru as they look to progress to the knockout stages.

Route to the Final

If Denmark can meet expectations and finish second in Group C, they'll face the winner of Group D, which will more than likely be Argentina.





Although highly unlikely, if they were to beat Lionel Messi and co they could find themselves in a quarter-final match up with Spain and beyond that possibly neighbours Germany or their fellow group stage competitors, France. That road is grim, and not something anyone would expect Denmark to manage.

Their possible route to the final becomes a lot more interesting if they were to win Group C though, and it's not out of the question.

They'd potentially face the likes of Croatia in the last 16 and possibly an ageing Portugal side in the final eight, before inevitably coming up against one of the big boys in the semi finals.

Squad List

Denmark have named a large 35-man preliminary squad ahead of this summer's tournament:





Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronow, Jesper Hansen.





Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Bjelland, Henrik Dalsgaard, Peter Ankersen, Jens Stryger, Riza Durmisi, Jonas Knudsen, Nicolai Boilesen.

Midfielders: William Kvist, Thomas Delaney, Lukas Lerager, Lasse Schone, Mike Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Robert Skov.

Forwards: Pione Sisto , Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Viktor Fischer, Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Jorgensen, Nicklas Bendtner, Kasper Dolberg, Kenneth Zohore.

Predicted Lineup

(4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Bjelland, Jens Stryger Larsen; William Kvist, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Christan Eriksen, Pione Sisto; Nicolai Jorgensen.

Prediction

This is an incredibly talented Denmark squad, especially going forward.





There are stars and future stars scattered throughout the lineup in the shape of Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Pione Sisto, Nicolai Jorgensen and of course Eriksen.





This side should be very fun to watch and should have no problem progressing to the last 16 as runners up in Group C, or even challenging France for top spot.

Their undoing may eventually come at the hands of Argentina in the second round though, making Denmark an unfortunate victim of the luck of the draw.