Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Disgusted' at News of Zinedine Zidane's Shocking Real Madrid Departure

Zinedine Zidane's shock departure from Real Madrid has reportedly left Cristiano Ronaldo 'disgusted', according to reports in Spain.

Zidane created history just last Saturday, as Real clinched their third Champions League success in a row - making Zidane the first manager to ever accomplish the feat. Despite that, the iconic French playmaker has chosen to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, with Marca reporting that Ronaldo has been left stunned by the news.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The Portuguese captain is reportedly 'disgusted' that Zidane has left the club, taking to Instagram soon after the news broke to express his gratitude to Zidane for all they have accomplished together at Real.

Zidane claimed it was time for a change at the club, citing that the need for Real's players to hear a new voice in the changing room. Real president Florentino Perez was reportedly stunned by Zidane's decision to leave also, calling the decision 'completely shocking.'

Zidane's influence on Ronaldo has been clear for all to see, with the Real's talismanic figure flourishing under his stye of play He won eight major trophies with Zidane in under three years, compared to the seven trophies he won in his first six-and-a-half-years at the club, under four different managers.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Ronaldo feels as though his performances should be rewarded with wages that match both Neymar and Lionel Messi, who reportedly receive bigger salaries at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively.

Zidane's sudden exit may force Florentino Perez's hand into offering him fresh terms, or he risks Ronaldo attempting to force a move away this summer.

In the interim, Ronaldo will switch his focus elsewhere, as he gears up to lead Portugal's charge at this summer's World Cup in Russia.