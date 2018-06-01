Robert Lewandowski Distances Himself From 'New Challenge' Claims But Future Remains Uncertain

Robert Lewandowski's camp seems to be fractured into two after the player denied his agent's claims that the Polish striker is seeking a move away from Bayern Munich.

Pini Zahavi set the rumour mill turning earlier this week with his revelation that Lewandowski was in search of a new adventure after four years with the German champions.

"Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career," Zahavi said.

Zahavi also said that Lewandowski's motivations were "not money or a certain club" - though of course, it depends on who is calling the shots.

Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi's statements were not agreed with the striker. His transfer request was not that urgent. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/DoHndQMcRo — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) May 31, 2018

Cezary Kucharski helped broker Lewandowski's move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern in 2014 and he has experience of negotiating in Madrid.

Lewandowski, who is on international duty with Poland ahead of the World Cup, was coy on questions about his future.

"These are things my agent cares about, I focus on preparing for the World Cup, that's the most important thing, I'm not thinking about anything else," said the 29-year-old, as quoted by Suddeutsche Zeitung.

The Pole's comments indicate that his desire for a transfer is not as strong as Zahavi made it out to be, but that does not mean that the deal is off completely. There are several factors which could still influence Lewandowski's thinking.

Most of these relate to the future of Real's existing forwards. Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet committed himself to Real, and the futures of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are uncertain following the resignation of Zinedine Zidane.

Lewandowski feels that he owes loyalty to Bayern after they backed him against criticism following his poor performance in the Champions League semi final.

Real knocked Bayern out 4-3 on aggregate - the fifth consecutive year that Bayern have been eliminated by Spanish opposition.