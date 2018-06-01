West Ham Open Negotiations With PSG Over Potential Signing of PSG Midfielder Javier Pastore

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

West Ham are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore in a deal worth around £17.5m.

Pastore played 34 games this season as PSG won the domestic treble but the French champions are prepared to let him leave as they aim to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Sky Sports News reports that the Hammers have opened negotiations with PSG over a deal for the Argentine, and could snag him for a surprisingly low price given his talent and experience.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Pastore has played over 250 games for PSG since joining from Palermo in 2011, scoring 45 goals and winning 14 major honours during that time.

West Ham's owners are prepared to back new manager Manuel Pellegrini with the funds necessary to make the Hammers Europa League challengers, and Pellegrini has outlined his desire for an attacking revolution at the London Stadium.

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-MAN CITY

However, the Chilean's first signing will be a defender. Out of contract Fulham right back Ryan Fredericks is expected to complete a free transfer soon despite helping the Cottagers get promoted to the top flight.

PSG have incurred FFP penalties before and another offence could see them banned from the Champions League.

Many of Pastore's appearances this season have been off the bench as competition for places has resulted in limited game time, and at the age of 28 he wants to be playing regular football.

Pastore has played 29 times for Argentina since making his international debut in 2010 but he was not been included in their squad for this summer's World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)