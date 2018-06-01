West Ham Open Negotiations With PSG Over Potential Signing of PSG Midfielder Javier Pastore

West Ham are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore in a deal worth around £17.5m.

Pastore played 34 games this season as PSG won the domestic treble but the French champions are prepared to let him leave as they aim to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Sky Sports News reports that the Hammers have opened negotiations with PSG over a deal for the Argentine, and could snag him for a surprisingly low price given his talent and experience.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Pastore has played over 250 games for PSG since joining from Palermo in 2011, scoring 45 goals and winning 14 major honours during that time.

West Ham's owners are prepared to back new manager Manuel Pellegrini with the funds necessary to make the Hammers Europa League challengers, and Pellegrini has outlined his desire for an attacking revolution at the London Stadium.

However, the Chilean's first signing will be a defender. Out of contract Fulham right back Ryan Fredericks is expected to complete a free transfer soon despite helping the Cottagers get promoted to the top flight.

PSG have incurred FFP penalties before and another offence could see them banned from the Champions League.

Many of Pastore's appearances this season have been off the bench as competition for places has resulted in limited game time, and at the age of 28 he wants to be playing regular football.

Pastore has played 29 times for Argentina since making his international debut in 2010 but he was not been included in their squad for this summer's World Cup.