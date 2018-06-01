Zinedine Zidane Reveals He Will Not Manage Another Club Immediately After Leaving Real Madrid

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed he will not be looking to manage another team any time soon, after announcing his departure from Los Blancos.


Quoted by ESPN during Thursday morning's press conference when the Frenchman announced his shock decision, the 45-year-old steward stated he was 'not looking for another team'.

Zidane said: "[No], I will not be managing another team immediately. I am not looking for another team. It is more to do with natural wearing...in this club anything can happen."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

After guiding Los Blancos to a remarkable third successive UEFA Champions League crown after beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev last weekend, Zidane stunned the world by announcing his decision to leave the club effective immediately.

His revelation left club president Florentino Perez visibly shaken and his absence will no doubt leave a void, having led the Spanish club to nine titles since taking the reins in January 2016.

Assuming the role after the dismissal of Rafa Benitez, Zidane completed a famous European triple last Saturday in Ukraine to add to his one La Liga, two FIFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and Spanish Super Cup titles in the space of less than 29 months.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The Frenchman is arguably now the greatest manager in the history of the Champions League, and his stock has risen significantly as a head coach after a glittering career as a player.

Zidane however is not looking to management in the near future, but states that after a period of recess he could be tempted back into the dugout.

"After three years, I think that this is the moment", he states. "For many reasons. I am not tired of managing but the moment for continuing to win here is over.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)