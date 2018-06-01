Zinedine Zidane Reveals He Will Not Manage Another Club Immediately After Leaving Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed he will not be looking to manage another team any time soon, after announcing his departure from Los Blancos.





Quoted by ESPN during Thursday morning's press conference when the Frenchman announced his shock decision, the 45-year-old steward stated he was 'not looking for another team'.

Zidane said: "[No], I will not be managing another team immediately. I am not looking for another team. It is more to do with natural wearing...in this club anything can happen."

After guiding Los Blancos to a remarkable third successive UEFA Champions League crown after beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev last weekend, Zidane stunned the world by announcing his decision to leave the club effective immediately.

His revelation left club president Florentino Perez visibly shaken and his absence will no doubt leave a void, having led the Spanish club to nine titles since taking the reins in January 2016.

Assuming the role after the dismissal of Rafa Benitez, Zidane completed a famous European triple last Saturday in Ukraine to add to his one La Liga, two FIFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and Spanish Super Cup titles in the space of less than 29 months.

The Frenchman is arguably now the greatest manager in the history of the Champions League, and his stock has risen significantly as a head coach after a glittering career as a player.

Zidane however is not looking to management in the near future, but states that after a period of recess he could be tempted back into the dugout.

"After three years, I think that this is the moment", he states. "For many reasons. I am not tired of managing but the moment for continuing to win here is over.”