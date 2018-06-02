Mateo Kovacic Latest Real Madrid Star to Hint at Exit After Insisting He Needs to 'Play More'

Mateo Kovacic is the latest Real Madrid star to hint at a summer exit, after admitting his desire to play more regular football next season could lead to him starting season 2018/19 with a new club.

The Croatia international has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester United following two-and-a-half seasons with Madrid which has failed to see him secure a regular starting position alongside the club's star studded midfield.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

With just 10 starts from his 21 La Liga appearances last season, Kovacic was forced to admit that no guarantees could be made over his future with the club - ensuring he has now joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale who have both suggested a summer move awaits.





"I believe I'll play more, whether in Real or somewhere else," Kovacic told reporters, via Goal.

"Now is the time for me to play. Offers? I am under contract with Real and I wish not to comment on other clubs."

The 24-year-old has lifted the league title and three Champions League crowns since arriving at the Bernabeu from Inter in 2015, amassing over 100 appearances for the Spanish giants in that time - predominantly from the bench.

However, while Kovacic revealed the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, he admitted the departure of manager Zinedine Zidane came as a surprise.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"His resignation surprised us, we didn't see it coming, but it was his choice," he added.

"He went as a gentleman as a player, now again as a coach. Maybe someone in the locker room knew about it but I didn't. It was a shock.

"Now we wish him all the luck and now let's see if he can achieve this with someone else."

Kovacic has been named in Croatia's preliminary 25-man squad for the World Cup, where their group games in Russia see them come up against Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina.