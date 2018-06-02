Sunderland Reportedly Reject Brighton's Second Bid for Northern Ireland International Paddy McNair

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Sunderland have rejected a second bid of £3.5m from Brighton & Hove Albion for midfielder Paddy McNair, according to reports.

The second offer comes only days after the Seagulls tabled a £2m bid for the 23-year-old which was swiftly rebuffed. 

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, Brighton's improved offer of £3.5m was rejected as the club are unwilling to part with McNair for less than £4m. 

The Premier League side, however, face competition for the Northern Irishman, as the report also claims an unnamed London club made an offer of £3.75m - which was also knocked back. 

McNair made 18 appearances for the Black Cats last season and scored five goals in a campaign which saw the club relegated to League One, only a year on from their fall out of the Premier League. 

McNair's two seasons with Sunderland came after spending five-years with Manchester United, where he broke into the first team at Old Trafford in 2014, making 24 top flight appearances for the club before his switch. 

The 23-year-old's versatility and abundance of talent has also made him a target for a host of Championship clubs, with his experience on the international stage a further boost to his credentials.

McNair made his international debut for Northern Ireland in 2015, where he has gone on to earn 17 caps for his country after featuring in Michael O'Neill's squad who made it to the last 16 at Euro 2016. 

As one of Sunderland's best players, McNair is expected to leave the Stadium of Light in the summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)