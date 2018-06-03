Former Arsenal Player Pleads With the Gunners to Sign 'Outstanding' Swedish Prospect This Summer

Former Arsenal winger Anders Limpar has urged his former club to do everything in their power to bring RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg over to north London this summer.

Forsberg has impressed since joining the Bundesliga outfit from Malmo in 2015 and has been an integral part of the side which has experienced a practically meteoric rise up the ranks in Germany. This season, Forsberg has contributed to five goals and four assists in all competitions and will be part of the Sweden side that travels to the World Cup in June.

Limpar, who played for Arsenal between 1990 and 1994, waxed lyrical about the 26-year-old and urged his former club, who are now under the guidance of new manager Unai Emery, to seriously consider the Swede.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

“If we get Emil Forsberg, we will be so lucky," he told Football.London.





“He’s the biggest prospect we have in Europe. He has been really good in the Bundesliga and has been outstanding for the national side. If we get him, we would get a hell of a player who could produce points with assists and goals.

“Please God, we should sign him straight away - if we can.”

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Arsenal are likely to undergo a serious shake-up of personnel this summer as their new manager looks to build a new side following a disappointing season for the Gunner which saw them stutter to sixth place in the Premier League and Limpar believes that Forsberg could be an ideal signing.

"Emil would fit right in at Arsenal,” Limpar added. “He is so mobile, he can pass the ball and put assists up.

"He is one of the better players I have seen here in Sweden in many years, if you take Zlatan away. He is a really good prospect.”