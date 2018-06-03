Report Reveals the Astronomical Wage Ronaldo Is Demanding From Real Madrid Ahead of Contract Talks

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Real Madrid that he wants a mammoth £1.35m per-week if he's to sign a new deal, according to reports in Spain.

The Portuguese talisman's future has been cast into doubt in recent weeks following the cryptic comments he made following Los Blancos' Champions League final victory over Liverpool in May, and many believe that this can be attributed to the fact that he is currently earning less than the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Ronaldo currently earns £375,000-a-week, as opposed to Messi and Neymar who earn £673,000 and £619,000 respectively. Given the current football landscape and the eye-watering fees being paid by top European clubs, it comes as no surprise to see Ronaldo wanting to improve his own financial situation.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to El Confidencial (via The Sun), Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will soon begin negotiations with the 33-year-old's current employers and will be looking to secure a whopping deal rumoured to be in the region of £70m-per-year before tax.

These fees would make the five time Ballon d'Or winner the highest paid footballer in the world and would cost Real Madrid an absolute fortune. If they were to accept the terms to keep Ronaldo at the club, the proposed three year deal would cost them £210m.

However, the deal seems unlikely to happen given the monumental costs involved, coupled with Ronaldo's age. 

Despite the fact that he has proven he is still capable of playing at the highest level in the 2017/18 season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, the winger is now 33 and by the time his proposed contract runs out, he'll be 36.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)