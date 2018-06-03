Report Reveals the Astronomical Wage Ronaldo Is Demanding From Real Madrid Ahead of Contract Talks

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Real Madrid that he wants a mammoth £1.35m per-week if he's to sign a new deal, according to reports in Spain.

The Portuguese talisman's future has been cast into doubt in recent weeks following the cryptic comments he made following Los Blancos' Champions League final victory over Liverpool in May, and many believe that this can be attributed to the fact that he is currently earning less than the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Ronaldo currently earns £375,000-a-week, as opposed to Messi and Neymar who earn £673,000 and £619,000 respectively. Given the current football landscape and the eye-watering fees being paid by top European clubs, it comes as no surprise to see Ronaldo wanting to improve his own financial situation.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to El Confidencial (via The Sun), Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will soon begin negotiations with the 33-year-old's current employers and will be looking to secure a whopping deal rumoured to be in the region of £70m-per-year before tax.

These fees would make the five time Ballon d'Or winner the highest paid footballer in the world and would cost Real Madrid an absolute fortune. If they were to accept the terms to keep Ronaldo at the club, the proposed three year deal would cost them £210m.

However, the deal seems unlikely to happen given the monumental costs involved, coupled with Ronaldo's age.

Despite the fact that he has proven he is still capable of playing at the highest level in the 2017/18 season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, the winger is now 33 and by the time his proposed contract runs out, he'll be 36.