Santiago Arias Denies Passing Juventus Medical But Admits Move 'Would Be a Dream'

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

PSV Eindhoven defender Santiago Arias denies that he has taken a medical at Juventus but added fuel to the fire by claiming that a move to the Italian champions 'would be a dream'.

There were rumours circulating last month that the Colombian right back was on the verge of completing a transfer to Juventus after passing a medical, but the 26-year-old denied that this was the case.

Speaking after Colombia's 0-0 draw with Egypt in a friendly match on Friday, Arias said that he had been in the Netherlands rather than Turin at the time, but he admitted that his future was in the balance.

“I read that too, but to be honest, when it was written that I was in Turin, I was still in Holland,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Football Italia.

“I don’t know what will happen with my future, as I have no news right now. Of course, it’d be a dream to play for Juve.”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Arias enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2017/18 as he helped PSV to their third Eredivisie title in four years. He scored three goals and provided six assists as PSV finished four points clear of Ajax at the top of the league.

Juventus are keen to bolster their defence, with Stephan Lichtsteiner set to join Arsenal and Alex Sandro also linked with a move to a Premier League club Manchester United.

Arias made three substitute appearances at the 2014 World Cup but is likely to play a bigger part in this summer's tournament.

