David De Gea Confirms He Is Not Looking to Leave Man Utd for Real Madrid This Summer

June 04, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has declared he is happy at this moment in his career, with his only focus this summer on performing to the best of his ability for Spain at the World Cu, not pursuing a transfer to Real Madrid.

De Gea has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu ever since a proposed deal fell through at the last minute in 2015, but the speculation has been virtually non-existent in recent weeks. That's despite Real being in the market for a new number one goalkeeper.

Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alisson seem to be the most likely options as Los Blancprepare to replace the erratic Keylor Navas.

De Gea, who won a record fourth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award last month, has never actively pushed to leave United and has been happier at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho assumed control from Louis van Gaal in 2016.

It is expected that the 27-year-old will sign a new long-term contract in the coming months, with talk that he could even become the new club captain following Michael Carrick's retirement.

"I'm always calm," De Gea is quoted as saying by The Metro.

"The important date is June 15 (Spain vs Portugal). The World Cup is important, for us to deliver a good performance, for the team to do well and for things to go as well as possible.

"Personally, I'm happy where I'm at, happy and at the same time I'm focused on the national team."

The World Cup in Russia will be De Gea's first tournament as Spain number one after going to Brazil in 2014 as third choice behind Iker Casillas and Pepe Reina. He was later second choice to Casillas at Euro 2016 two summers ago.

