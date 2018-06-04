Liverpool Star Underwent Head Scan Following Collision With Sergio Ramos in UCL Final

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

The Champions League final against Real Madrid couldn't really have gone much worse for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. 

After fighting to work his way back into the team, the German shot stopper suffered a calamitous performance in the Reds clash against Madrid, and infamously conceded two very avoidable goals.

The German keeper was understandably distraught, with his two mistakes costing Liverpool their first European triumph since 2005. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, after the final there were suggestions that Karius' performance may have been the result of a collision with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos just minutes prior to his first mistake.

In the 49th minute, with the scores tied at 0-0, Karius suffered a blow to the head when Ramos elbowed the 24-year-old keeper in the head while attacking a corner, with the Liverpool medical team now fearing he may have suffered a head trauma following the collision.

Subsequently, it has been reported that Karius underwent a head scan following the final in order to check for any abnormalities, as reported by ESPN.

After the final in Kiev, the Liverpool number one flew to the United States of America on holiday but, with the club concerned for his health, they reportedly sent him to see a specialist in Boston - Dr. Ross Zafonte, at Massachusetts General Hospital on May 31.

Dr Zafonte is an American board-certified physiatrist, specialising in the treatment of NFL players who have suffered head injuries, with Karius sent to visit him following consultation with Liverpool's Boston-based owners, Fenway Sports Group.

Following Karius' scan, the German goalkeeper is set to remain on holiday before Liverpool's pre-season training commences on July 2.

