Potential New Real Madrid Boss Guti Set to Interview for St Mirren Job in Scotland

Real Madrid youth coach Guti is at a career crossroad, with the retired midfielder one of the rumoured contenders to succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu AND set to interview for the St Mirren job in Scotland this week.

Following Zidane's shock departure from Real just days after winning an historic third Champions League title, it had been suggested that Guti, currently in charge of the club's Juvenil (U19) team, could be placed in charge with guidance and assistance from former Real teammate and captain Fernando Hierro.

However, the 41-year-old, who played well over 500 games for Real during his career and won the Champions League in 1998, 2000 and 2002, is not the only option. It has also been rumoured that Los Blancos could bring club icon Raul back to Madrid in the medium term.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

It means that Guti could well have to make a major career choice.

According to Sky Sports, he is on St Mirren's shortlist and will meet with the newly promoted Scottish Premiership club in the coming days.

The Buddies, as they are nicknamed, are looking for a new boss after previous boss Jack Ross left to take over at Sunderland in League One.

Other names said to be in the mix are former Hearts and MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson and ex-Ross County manager Jim McIntyre.

Could it be that Guti is forced to choose between Real Madrid and St Mirren? After all, St Mirren was the club where Sir Alex Ferguson's managerial career first took off.