Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Attributes Freak UCL Final Goal to Work and Not 'Luck'

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema believes his Champions League goal against Liverpool back in May was 'not a matter of luck'.

The French striker opened the scoring in Kiev after intercepting a misjudged throw from Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. Real Madrid won their 13th Champions League trophy and their third in a row after winning the game 3-1.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Speaking to Kuwaiti Television, Benzema remained adamant that luck did not play a part in his goal.

“My goal from Kiev, it was not a matter of luck.” He told AS, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “I do not believe in luck, it’s a matter of work. It’s an easy goal but you have to be there, in the right place and at the right time, to put it in.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Benzema was controversially left out of Didier Deschamps’ talented France squad for the World Cup. He has not played for his country since 2015 after a blackmail scandal involving his international teammate Mathieu Valbuena hindered his chances at being involved with the national team.





The 30-year-old had a disappointing 2017/18 season overall, managing just 12 goals in 47 appearances, but his strike against Liverpool is up there with his most important for Los Blancos since joining the Spanish giants from Lyon back in 2009.

After Sadio Mane equalised, Gareth Bale scored a brace to earn Real their third consecutive Champions League title, first netting an incredible overhead kick before another Karius blunder gifted the Welshman a second and his side a 3-1 win.