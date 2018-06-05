Christian Eriksen Reportedly Willing to Force Through Exit From Spurs Amidst Barcelona Interest

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has caught the eye of Spanish giants Barcelona and is apparently willing to force through an exit from north London this summer.

Following the departure of club legend Andres Iniesta, Barcelona are now looking for a suitable replacement and the Danish international could be just the man. Despite operating in a slightly more advanced role compared to Iniesta, the 26-year-old remains a target for the Catalan giants after another stellar season for Spurs.

According to Spanish Media outlet Don Balon, the former Ajax man is willing to jump at the opportunity to move to Spain in the hopes of replicating the successes of former Danish legend Michael Laudrup. Don Balon have also reported that not only is the midfielder keen to join Barcelona, he is willing to force through the move himself.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The speculation surrounding Eriksen's future also centres around the ongoing transfer saga as Barcelona pursue Atletico Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann. The France international has been linked with a move all season long, but if nothing was to materialise then Barcelona would instead opt for Eriksen.

The supposed interest will come as little surprise to many, given Eriksen's performance in recent years. During the 2017/18 season the Dane amassed 14 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and was the linchpin for Spurs' run to the top four.

There have been some previous links between Eriksen and Barcelona with Michael Laudrup's brother, Brian, tipping Eriksen to one day make the move to Barca.

Speaking in 2016 he said, “He is a very interesting player for teams like Barcelona. He is the type of player who would suit them.”