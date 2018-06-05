Fake News: Liverpool Rubbish Claims That Sadio Mane Is Set to Join European Champions Real Madrid

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Sadio Mane's reported agreement with Real Madrid over a possible summer move is false information, according to the latest reports out of Merseyside.

News arrived earlier in the week that Zinedine Zidane's Bernabeu exit has put a move for the Senegalese winger in jeopardy, but Mane's departure was never even on the cards.

Everything had been 'agreed'. Mane was to leave Anfield for the Spanish capital in the coming weeks, and Liverpool would receive a tidy fee for the man they spent £30m on two years ago - until Zidane left. The Frenchman's departure then posed huge questions over whether the move would go through or not, and the press went mad.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, it was all fake news.

That is, according to the Mirror's David Maddock. He's moved to quash such claims of Mane's depature, and explains that Liverpool see the rapid winger's move away from Merseyside as nonsense.

With years still remaining on the 26-year-old's contract, the ball is firmly in Liverpool's court, and the club would refuse to sell one of their star players this summer.

Questions would definitely arise out of Mane's sale. Why would Liverpool let go one of their prize assets - weakening their team - after spending so much money to strengthen the rest of the squad?

Would Liverpool need to sell Mane in order to help invest elsewhere? Apparently not. 

With the arrival of Nabil Fekir aiming to be completed before the World Cup starts, and a new first choice goalkeeper on the way (along with many other links to potential players), now would be the worst time for Liverpool to sell one third of their deadly attacking trio.

