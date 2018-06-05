Manchester United Consider £31m Move for Sevilla Defender & Barcelona Target Clement Lenglet

Manchester United are considering launching a £31m bid for Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet, but will face stiff competition for the 22-year-old's signature from La Liga giants Barcelona, according to French news outlet L'Equipe.

Lenglet, who made 51 appearances for Los Hispalenses across all competitions last season, is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming defenders in Europe, and a host of clubs have been linked with a move for the centre back in recent weeks.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Reports from late May claimed that Lenglet was set to sign for Barcelona on a five-year deal after La Blaugrana and Sevilla had agreed on a deal. However, those claims were later refuted by the player's agent Gregory Dakad, who told Estadio Deportivo (via Football ESPANA): “Nothing has been decided.

“Clement is on holiday at the moment and he will not make a decision on his future until he speaks with the new Coach [Pablo Machin, who has arrived from Girona]. We want to respect Sevilla and there is no update yet.”

United boasted the Premier League's second most resilient backline last season having conceded just 28 goals - one more than rivals Manchester City - but Mourinho is keen to add another central defender to the squad, after a number of his current options in defence were limited last season due to injury problems.

Lenglet, who joined Sevilla from French side Nancy in January 2017, has three years remaining on his contract, which includes a £30.7m release clause. Nevertheless, United will want to act fast, with the player reportedly set to decide on his future later in the week.