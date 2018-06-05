Max Allegri Snubs Real Madrid Approach in Favour of Remaining at the Helm of Juventus Until 2020

Juventus manager Max Allegri has reportedly turned down an approach from Spanish giants Real Madrid in favour of remaining in Turin to continue managing I Bianconeri.

After the surprise departure of Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have been on the hunt for a world-class manager to fill the void left by the Frenchman. Los Blancos have been linked to virtually every top manager in Europe, including Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp, but any approaches made towards Max Allegri have been unsuccessful.

According to Italian newspaper Gazetto Dello Sport (via the Express), Allegri was approached by Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez through former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani, who acted as an intermediary.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

However, Allegri has firm plans to remain at Juventus and reportedly has no interest of trading in his place as the manager of the Old Lady in favour of moving over to Madrid.

The 50-year-old manager has experienced great success since taking over the reigns at Juventus in 2014, guiding the club to four successive Serie A titles. Despite this, European glory has evaded Allegri, as it has so many Juventus managers that have come before him. The Italian wants to finally bring home the Champions League trophy before the end of his contract in 2020.

As 2020 rolls around, Allegri is then aiming to succeed Roberto Mancini as the manager of the Italian national team, rather than look to manage any other club sides in Europe.

This news comes as a blow to Real Madrid who will now be focusing their attentions elsewhere in their hunt for a new manager. Mauricio Pochettino and Arsene Wenger are the bookies favourites but both Antonio Conte and ex-Real star Guti are also supposedly in the running.