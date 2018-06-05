Report Claims Man Utd Have Completed £52m Signing of Fred From Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester United have completed the signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of around £52m, according to the Mail, with the Brazilian international agreeing a five-year contract.

Jose Mourinho has made the 25-year-old his first signing of the summer after the holding midfielder was allowed to leave the Brazil national team training camp to complete his medical at Carrington on Monday, though no official announcement has been made by the club just yet.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former Internacional man had also attracted the attention of United's rivals Manchester City, having been a key man in the Ukrainian champions' starting XI in recent years.

Whilst the deal is imminent, the official announcement has been delayed due to the transfer of international paperwork by the Brazilian Football Association.

The 20-time Premier League champions were allegedly keen to wrap up the transfer before the start of the World Cup, in case Fred's stock rose after the tournament's conclusion.

The Red Devils are also reportedly close to completing the signing of Diogo Dalot from Porto, with the 19-year-old due in London to sign a five-year contract. Mourinho is said to be impressed by the youngster's ability to play in both full back positions and could bed him in at left back until Antonio Valencia is ready to be replaced.

Elsewhere, the future of Matteo Darmian is still up in the air, with Juventus still reportedly haggling over the fee for the Italian international.