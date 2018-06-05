Reports Suggest Belgian Side Anderlecht Set to Conclude £9m Deal for Newcastle United Duo

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

According to reports from Belgium, Anderlecht are on the verge of signing Newcastle United duo Matz Sels and Chancel Mbemba in a £9m deal.

Following Rafael Benitez's appointment, it has become apparent that the Magpies duo will not have a future with the club. Subsequently, a £9m offer from the Belgian First Division A side Anderlecht appears to be positive business, with Newcastle able to reinvest the money they received for two players they deemed to be surplus to requirements.

According to Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, the Magpies duo have already agreed to sign contracts with the Purple and Whites, leaving only the fee to be agreed upon.

"It's good for Anderlecht the Matz Sels is not in the Belgium squad," the report read. "This way, Newcastle cannot push up the price for the keeper. He's agreed a 5-year contract.

"They also hope to secure a package deal involving Chancel Mbemba for less than €10m. The defender has already agree to a four-year contract."

Should Newcastle find themselves capable of selling on the outcast duo, they will be able to reinvest the money they receive for the duo, with the Magpies being heavily tipped to break their long standing transfer record this summer.

Soccer

