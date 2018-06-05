Villarreal Sign Former Arsenal Midfielder Santi Cazorla on a Free Transfer After Injury Nightmare

Villarreal have today confirmed the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla on a free transfer, after the Spaniard departed north London following a turbulent time with injuries.

The Spanish side broke the news via their official Twitter account , and the move will see the 33-year-old join up with the Yellow Submarine for a third and presumably final spell.

Hoy tenemos una cosa muy especial que contaros porque es la hora de volver a ver a alguien muy querido por los groguets... ¡Bienvenido de nuevo, @19SCazorla 😍😍😍! #CazorlaVuelveACasa 🏠💛 pic.twitter.com/CPwaLUj1Me — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 5, 2018

Cazorla last played a senior game just over 18 months ago in Arsenal's win over Ludogorets in the Champions League, but has been plagued by a horrific Achilles problem ever since.

The former Malaga man had been training with the club throughout pre-season as a free agent after his departure from the Emirates, but the Yellow Submarine opted to tie the creative midfielder down in the hope that he will be fit to play some part in the upcoming La Liga season.

The Spain international spent six years in north London with the Gunners, winning two FA Cups and two Community Shields, as well as winning the club's 'Player of the Season' for his efforts in the 2012/13 season.

After 180 appearances and 29 goals for the Premier League side, Cazorla will most likely see out his impressive career with the club where it all began for him in what is a romantic move for a player so cruelly robbed of his fitness in recent years.

